Live near the lake in this charming home

Just sold! A large colonial home in the Barry Lakes section of Vernon is going, going, gone!

Come and see all this tight-knit community has to offer!

This charming home features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths plus an enormous level back yard just shy of a half-acre on a corner lot.

An updated country kitchen with center island is the perfect spot to whip up a hearty meal for your family.

The master bedroom features full bath plus walk-in closet.

There are many updates throughout this home, from the gleaming hardwood floors to the recently updated baths. An open floor plan makes it a breeze to navigate this roomy home.

A multi-tier deck makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors, and there’s a fireplace in the living room to add a little more warmth on a chilly fall night.

A large family room is located on the first floor.

This home features well-proportioned room sizes plus a full walkout basement offers even more living space.

There’s also a two-car built-in garage that afford you even more storage space.

You can have everything you have been yearning for and more in a great commuter-friendly location with easy access to Routes 517, 94 and more.

Summer is when this property really shines and you get the benefits of your lake membership with lake privileges, club house and a playground.

This community is everything you have been looking for and more!

If you’re ready to make a change, make an appointment and get ready to see this lake charmer in person!

A low price and all of the benefits of this beautiful community with amenities you’ve only been dreaming of. Come and live the lake life!

Call Kelly Mitchell at 973-703-1424 and see what you’ve been missing!