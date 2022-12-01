x
Local studio and yoga teacher team up to bring relief from the holidays

Vernon. Dawn Gomez to teach Relief From the Holidaze course in Vernon Township on Ah-Ha Yoga on Route 94 in Vernon.

Vernon Township /
| 01 Dec 2022 | 04:03
Registered yoga teacher, Dawn Gomez will teach Relief From the Holi-daze Restorative Yoga series Mondays at 7 p.m. through Dec. 19 at Ah-Ha Yoga on Route 94 North in Vernon.

These last 6 weeks of the year are busier than our normally busy lives.

This series is to help mindfully slow down and reset our taxed nervous systems. Restorative yoga uses props and gravity to gently open the body.

Gomez will also use crystal bowls and breathwork within the classes to reach a more relaxed & connected state of being.

Gomez has been assisting with people’s well-being for almost twenty-three years. She operates Garden of Life Massage where she is a licensed massage therapist and Life Transformed life coach.

For more series information please visit www.ah-hayoga.com/events or contact Dawn Gomez at 973-600-3933 or www.gardenoflifemassage.com