Local studio and yoga teacher team up to bring relief from the holidays

Registered yoga teacher, Dawn Gomez will teach Relief From the Holi-daze Restorative Yoga series Mondays at 7 p.m. through Dec. 19 at Ah-Ha Yoga on Route 94 North in Vernon.

These last 6 weeks of the year are busier than our normally busy lives.

This series is to help mindfully slow down and reset our taxed nervous systems. Restorative yoga uses props and gravity to gently open the body.

Gomez will also use crystal bowls and breathwork within the classes to reach a more relaxed & connected state of being.

Gomez has been assisting with people’s well-being for almost twenty-three years. She operates Garden of Life Massage where she is a licensed massage therapist and Life Transformed life coach.