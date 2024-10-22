Location, location in Highland Lakes

This three bedroom, one and a half bath home in Highland Lakes does have an exceptional location. It’s on a quiet street, close to the main lake and clubhouse activities and offers a great commuter ride.

You can live and play in Highland Lakes and it will seem like a vacation all year long.

With hardwood floors, the main level features an eat-in kitchen and dining area, the living room plus the bedrooms and a full bath, an enclosed porch and sliders to the deck.

The full basement houses a spacious bonus room. A two- car garage protects your vehicles and provides additional storage.

Added perks include central air and a whole house Generac generator.

This home is truly a great bargain and a beautiful location for the savvy home buyer.