Mission Realty makes donation to school group

Vernon Township /
| 21 Oct 2022 | 02:29
    Pictured from left to right: Ericka Petrucci (CM SCA Recording Secretary), Rachel Cawley (CM SCA Treasurer), Caitlin Piccirillo (Mission Realty Company Sales Associate), Megan Kapusta (CM SCA President), Rose Ahearn (CM SCA Vice President), Viviana Quiros (CM SCA Corresponding Secretary), and Kristen Gudenkauf (Cedar Mountain Acting Principal).
Mission Realty Company Sales Associate, Caitlin Piccirillo presented a check to the Cedar Mountain School Community Association recently. The company supported the School Community Association during a monthly meeting with a $500 donation to assist the SCA to support, enrich, and enhance the functions of the Vernon Township School District, through the Cedar Mountain School, in fulfilling its mission in the community which is to provide a comprehensive, well rounded education to the children it serves.