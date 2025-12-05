Mountain Creek records earliest opening

Mountain Creek Resort will open for the 2025-26 winter season on Saturday, Dec. 6 — its earliest opening on record.

The milestone follows last season’s $5 million investment in a fully automated snowmaking system and ideal early-season weather. The opening also coincides with the resort’s 60th anniversary.

This year, Mountain Creek continues to expand its on-snow capabilities. The resort added two new Prinoth snow cats and installed 12 new fan guns on South Peak. These upgrades, paired with one of the most advanced automated snowmaking systems in the country, will allow for faster terrain expansion and more consistent snow conditions throughout the winter.

“We’re excited to officially open for the 2025-26 winter season, marking our second consecutive year of opening early,” General Manager Evan Kovach said. “This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience. With expanded snowmaking on South Peak, two new grooming machines and our industry-leading automated system, we’re set up for a standout December and holiday season. We’ll continue to maximize every favorable weather window to add more terrain and deliver the best possible conditions for our guests.”

Mountain Creek will open with top-to-bottom terrain at Vernon Peak, serviced by the Cabriolet Gondola. Lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. All mountain services — including rentals, lessons, retail and dining — will be available. Advance online reservations are required for all visits.