Private splendor in intimate lake community

This is a great home with fantastic features all around; come be part of Lake Windsor, a secluded, private community that entails just 20 homes and a 33-acre lake. Great fishing, boating, skating, swimming and lots of other fun.

Come and make yourself at home in this tranquil, peaceful location where outstanding beauty abounds. This wonderful home offers four bedrooms, three full baths, a rec room and a green room, plus a two-car attached garage. The master bedroom is an optional In-law / guest suite with private entrance and kitchenette area. This spot is the perfect place for the folks that need an extra private space.

Spend time in the built-in green room, or the screened in porch. There’s plenty of space, an above-ground pool and so much more to see. Nature is all around you here in the hills of Sussex County. This eco-friendly home utilizes all electric for heating and cooling. It features a double oven, quartz counter tops, breakfast bar, soft closing doors and cabinets, plus a whole house surge protector with emergency generator hook-up, a basement complete with polished concrete floor and an RV parking area too!

Don’t miss another summer living less than your best life. Come and see what all the fuss is about and treat your family to a summer to remember in this home for all seasons. This home comes with lake privileges plus a pool so you have your choice of swimming venues.

Contact Ronald Sevean for an appointment by calling 973-600-2055 and make this one yours!