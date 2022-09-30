Project Self-Sufficiency plans career fair

Local businesses and organizations are gearing up to recruit new staff members at Project Self-Sufficiency’s Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Representatives from local employers and educational institutions will be on hand to promote job openings and scholastic opportunities. Additional job searching resources, such as mock interviews, will be offered to attendees by Project Self-Sufficiency Career Center staff. The Career Fair is free and open to the public; all attendees must wear masks.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in advancing their career to attend this unique event,” commented Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Job seekers can get immediate feedback on their resume and interview skills in addition to learning about employment opportunities and options for furthering their education.”

Employers and educational institutions who will be promoting opportunities include Abilities of Northwest Jersey; Atlantic Health System; Capitol Care, Inc.; The Chelsea at Sparta; Employment Horizons; FedEx Ground; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 102; New Jersey Army National Guard; New Jersey Department of Labor; New Jersey Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services; New Jersey Superior Courts – Morris/Sussex Vicinage; Project Self-Sufficiency; RoNetco Shop Rite; The Rose House; Sevita Health; Skylands Medical Group; Sussex County Community College; United Methodist Communities Homeworks; ThorLabs; United States Air Force Recruiting Office; Visiting Angels; Zufall Health; and others.

For more information about the free Career Fair, or to find out more about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500 or visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org.