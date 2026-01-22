Project Self-Sufficiency plans next HOW employment program

Project Self-Sufficiency announced that the next session of its Higher Opportunities for Women employment skills training program will begin March 3.

The 16-week HOW program combines intensive computer skills training with classroom instruction and on-the-job experience to prepare women who have been out of the workforce or underemployed for entry-level office administrative positions.

Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Project Self-Sufficiency’s campus, located at 127 Mill St. in Newton.

Open houses for the Higher Opportunities for Women program will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 23, Jan. 30 and Feb. 20, and at 4 p.m. Feb. 18 and Feb. 25. Interested participants may call 973-940-3500 or visit projectselfsufficiency.org/higher-opportunities-for-women for enrollment information.

Participants in the HOW program receive 80 hours of computer skills training, including instruction in Microsoft Word, Excel and other applications. The program also includes 40 hours of classroom instruction and 120 hours of an unpaid externship at a community employment site.

Additional coursework focuses on workplace navigation, life skills training, resume preparation and interviewing strategies.

Since the program’s inception, more than 1,000 women have gained marketable skills and increased self-confidence, placing them on a path toward economic self-sufficiency.

“The job market is constantly evolving, and the Higher Opportunities for Women program gives participants the skills and confidence they need for success,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.