Real estate: A new life near the water

This is almost lakefront living with this two-bedroom, one-bath charming lake-style home.

You’ll adore the water views from every room.

The country kitchen features a breakfast bar that opens to the cozy living room complete with fireplace and rich hardwood floors.

The formal dining room, if need be, could serve as a third bedroom or home office.

Relaxation abounds with a lovely, year-round sunroom and a rear covered deck.

Storage is conquered with a full basement and detached one-car garage.

Living in Highland Lakes is more than just a beautiful home, it’s a lifestyle with seven beaches, five lakes, basketball and tennis courts, and a year-round calendar of events.

Live your best life in Highland Lakes.