Real estate: Country living in the mountains

| 03 Jul 2025 | 12:12
Whether it’s an economical permanent residence or a seasonal getaway, this one-bedroom, one full-bath end-unit condo will easily fit the bill.

Well maintained, the listing is conveniently steps from parking to the unit.

The oversized primary bedroom with double closets has room for a nursery or home office.

The eat-in kitchen has all the necessities plus a laundry room.

The living room has access to a private deck while basement access off the living room provides for ample storage.

With wood floors throughout and freshly painted, you’ll be super-motivated with this listing.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 9 Village Way Unit B5, Vernon
Price: $150,000
Taxes: $3,097 (2024)
Agent: Laura Alexis, Coronato Realty Group
Agent’s cell: 551-486-7543