Real estate: Home in desirable Williamsville Estates

Vernon /
| 12 Aug 2025 | 06:22
A rare blend of comfort, space and fine amenities is this impressive 3,700-square-foot home on 1.55 acres of landscaped grounds.

The outside private oasis includes an outdoor kitchen, paver patio and a Koi pond with dual waterfalls.

Inside, you’ll appreciate the delightful open floor plan that flows effortlessly throughout.

The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, ample cabinetry, and new stainless steel appliances and microwave currently being installed.

The family room offers great space and a warming pellet stove.

Also on the main level is the large dining room, den, office and grand 20-by-20-foot great room.

With four bedrooms and three baths, upstairs will captivate you with a sprawling primary suite with two walk-in closets and dual vanities.

An oversized bonus room would be perfect as a home gym or office, studio or playroom.

The oversized 2 1/2-car garage includes a workshop and tons of storage.

Only 10 minutes from Route 23, this gorgeous home welcomes you to Vernon.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 2 Higgins Drive, Vernon
Price: $659,000
Taxes: $12,768 (2024)
Agents: Cristina Bouzyla and Samantha Klein, Weichert, Realtors
Cristina’s cell: 973-975-6470
Samantha’s cell: 862-312-8686