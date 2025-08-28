x
Real estate: Plenty of living space

Vernon /
| 28 Aug 2025 | 12:06
If you’re looking for a larger home, this 2,700-square-foot extended bi-level could be your dream come true.

Located in the Cedar Ridge section of Vernon, the listing offers three bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.

The large kitchen boasts Corian countertops, beautiful wood cabinets and tons of storage.

The home also features a formal dining room.

Two family rooms and a bonus room/office are on the ground floor.

The perks and upgrades are amazing. They include two gas fireplaces, natural gas, central air, public water, a reverse osmosis system, new flooring, a new roof in 2020 and an ADT security system transferable to the new homebuyer.

Also transferable is a solar energy system with a Tesla backup battery.

Plan on seeing and experiencing this gorgeous home for yourself.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 10 Christine Place, Vernon
Price: $450,000
Taxes: $8,943
Agent: Elizabeth “Lisa” Sweeny, Weichert, Realtors
Agent’s cell: 973-896-9297