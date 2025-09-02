x
Real estate: Privacy abounds

Vernon /
| 02 Sep 2025 | 06:42
Serene surroundings and this amazing turn-of-the-century carriage house is what is unique about this listing.

With two bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths, this home is on 1.03 acres surrounded by historic farmland.

Interior renovations were done in 2015.

The kitchen boasts wood cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and oak-plank floors.

Sliders lead to a large deck overlooking wooded property.

There is new carpet and fresh paint in both bedrooms.

The home also features two wood-burning stoves.

In the rear of the property is an oversized semi-permanent garage converted to a greenhouse or it could be used as a workshop.

Also new are the well and septic system.

A hiker’s dream, the property has access to all local trails and is within walking distance of the Appalachian Trail.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 226-248 Barrett Road, Vernon
Price: $389,900
Taxes: $6,959 (2024)
Agent: Kaitlin Griffiths, Realty Executives Exceptional
Agent’s cell: 201-478-2499