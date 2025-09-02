Real estate: Privacy abounds

Serene surroundings and this amazing turn-of-the-century carriage house is what is unique about this listing.
With two bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths, this home is on 1.03 acres surrounded by historic farmland.
Interior renovations were done in 2015.
The kitchen boasts wood cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and oak-plank floors.
Sliders lead to a large deck overlooking wooded property.
There is new carpet and fresh paint in both bedrooms.
The home also features two wood-burning stoves.
In the rear of the property is an oversized semi-permanent garage converted to a greenhouse or it could be used as a workshop.
Also new are the well and septic system.
A hiker’s dream, the property has access to all local trails and is within walking distance of the Appalachian Trail.