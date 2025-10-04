Real estate: Quaint ranch in Wantage

If peaceful surroundings are what you seek, this quaint two-bedroom, one-bath ranch home will perfectly fit the bill.

The bath is recently updated, and the partially finished basement serves as laundry facilities and storage space and also provides outdoor access.

Convenient one-floor living offers the kitchen, living room with cozy wood-burning stove, dining area and two bedrooms.

The mudroom off the living room currently is being used as a home office.

Minutes from High Point State Park and the Delaware River, it’s an absolute excellent location for those who love nature.