Real estate: Scenic Lakes expanded ranch

Spacious inside and out, this bright, airy and open three-bedroom, two full-bath updated ranch is nestled on more than a half-acre.

The lake house features an updated kitchen with gleaming granite and stainless-steel appliances.

New is the excellent key word: The listing boasts a new roof (2023), new septic (2020), new furnace and hot water heater (2022), and newer flooring. You’ll appreciate the peace of mind this brings.

Other perks include an expansive covered deck with ceiling fans, an oversized garage, two sheds, a heated pool, built-ins, a firepit, a level fenced-in yard and a circular driveway providing added parking.

This stunning home is available and waiting for your approval along with low taxes and lake dues. This just might be the one.