Real estate: Super-opportunity townhouse

Located in Great Gorge Village, this two-bedroom, one-bath plus loft townhouse is the perfect prize you’ve been waiting for.

You can vacation and have a permanent residence at the same time.

You could be that active, outdoor person that you were meant to be - ski, snowboard, bike and also enjoy Minerals and Elements spas, wineries and Crystal Springs.

All appliances are included. The listing is freshly painted, and central air cools nicely.

Low taxes and a one-year home warranty will help make you happy in your brand-new home.