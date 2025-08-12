x
Real estate: Super-opportunity townhouse

Vernon /
| 12 Aug 2025 | 06:22
Located in Great Gorge Village, this two-bedroom, one-bath plus loft townhouse is the perfect prize you’ve been waiting for.

You can vacation and have a permanent residence at the same time.

You could be that active, outdoor person that you were meant to be - ski, snowboard, bike and also enjoy Minerals and Elements spas, wineries and Crystal Springs.

All appliances are included. The listing is freshly painted, and central air cools nicely.

Low taxes and a one-year home warranty will help make you happy in your brand-new home.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 1 Brandywine Court, Vernon
Price: $215,500
Taxes: $4,120 (2024)
Agent: Teri DeGroat, Weichert, Realtors
Agent’s cell: 973-222-0532