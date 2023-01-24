x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Renovated Barry Lakes ranch is ready to go

VERNON. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.

Vernon /
| 24 Jan 2023 | 11:58
    Renovated Barry Lakes ranch is ready to go
    Renovated Barry Lakes ranch is ready to go
    Renovated Barry Lakes ranch is ready to go
    Renovated Barry Lakes ranch is ready to go
    Renovated Barry Lakes ranch is ready to go
    Renovated Barry Lakes ranch is ready to go
    Renovated Barry Lakes ranch is ready to go
    Renovated Barry Lakes ranch is ready to go
    Renovated Barry Lakes ranch is ready to go
    Renovated Barry Lakes ranch is ready to go

Easy living can be yours with a move-in condition, maintenance-free ranch nestled in the Barry Lakes community of Vernon Township.

Fully renovated in 2022, this listing shines with new thermal windows and a new above-ground environmentally safe oil tank.

A gleaming white kitchen is complete with granite countertops and all stainless-steel appliances.

The home has two perfect-sized bedrooms plus a bonus room with closet that can serve as a third bedroom, home office, family room, den or library. Just use your creative powers.

Also included is a full-size stackable washer/dryer.

The current owner is agreeable with a possible quick closing.

Close to Wawayanda State Park, this home encourages the active lifestyle with its location minutes to skiing, golf, fishing, farm-to-table stands, horseback riding and the waterpark. It is also down the road from historic Warwick, N.Y.

A must-see, affordable residence.

Essential Information:
Address: 1 Hickory Road, Vernon
Price: $269,999
Taxes: $5,129
Agent: Christine N. Marotta, Realty Executives Mountain Properties, Mobile: 973-902-9186