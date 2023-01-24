Renovated Barry Lakes ranch is ready to go

Easy living can be yours with a move-in condition, maintenance-free ranch nestled in the Barry Lakes community of Vernon Township.

Fully renovated in 2022, this listing shines with new thermal windows and a new above-ground environmentally safe oil tank.

A gleaming white kitchen is complete with granite countertops and all stainless-steel appliances.

The home has two perfect-sized bedrooms plus a bonus room with closet that can serve as a third bedroom, home office, family room, den or library. Just use your creative powers.

Also included is a full-size stackable washer/dryer.

The current owner is agreeable with a possible quick closing.

Close to Wawayanda State Park, this home encourages the active lifestyle with its location minutes to skiing, golf, fishing, farm-to-table stands, horseback riding and the waterpark. It is also down the road from historic Warwick, N.Y.

A must-see, affordable residence.