Resort living at its finest

Mountain Creek /
| 23 Oct 2025 | 01:58
Vacation everyday in this gorgeous five-bedroom, three-bath center-hall colonial. Situated on over an acre-and-a-half, this home enjoys breathtaking views of Mountain Creek and the surrounding Vernon landscape.

Ski all winter and swim all summer in your own private oasis, featuring a sparkling in-ground pool, numerous patios and covered and open decks.

Four bedrooms upstairs offer spacious room for all. The primary suite boasts its own fireplace, walk-in closet and a spa-like bath.

A wonderful bonus is the separate guest suite with its own private entry, full kitchen and bedroom or home office.

This listing supersedes being simply a home. It’s a lifestyle and needs to be experienced in person to be appreciated.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 7 Palomino Trl., Vernon
Price: $ 695,000
Taxes: $ 13,074 (2024)
Agent: Sean Clarkin, Coldwell Banker Realty
Agent’s Cell: 973-862-3629