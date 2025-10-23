Resort living at its finest

Vacation everyday in this gorgeous five-bedroom, three-bath center-hall colonial. Situated on over an acre-and-a-half, this home enjoys breathtaking views of Mountain Creek and the surrounding Vernon landscape.

Ski all winter and swim all summer in your own private oasis, featuring a sparkling in-ground pool, numerous patios and covered and open decks.

Four bedrooms upstairs offer spacious room for all. The primary suite boasts its own fireplace, walk-in closet and a spa-like bath.

A wonderful bonus is the separate guest suite with its own private entry, full kitchen and bedroom or home office.

This listing supersedes being simply a home. It’s a lifestyle and needs to be experienced in person to be appreciated.