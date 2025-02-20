Rustic farmhouse

Built in 1840, this home and the property deserve a second glance.

Enjoy privacy and 6.49 acres of the beautifully rural countryside while still being close to everything.

With five bedrooms and three bathrooms, the house certainly has plenty of room for family and guests.

The updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a double oven stove, and tons of cabinets and counter space.

The primary bedroom/office/sitting room, den, full bath and formal dining room complete the first floor.

The second level offers four nicely sized bedrooms with ample closets, a family room, and full and quarter-baths.

The third level full walk-up attic is just itching for your plans.

The gorgeous original staircase and stained-glass window is a lovely reminder of days gone by.

The park-like property features gardens, a playground, a custom waterfall feature, a pergola patio, a detached garage and a wonderful three-season porch.

Check this listing out for yourself; you might just be that gentleman or gentlewoman farmer.