SCCC honored by county business partnership

Sussex County Community College was honored to receive the Business Advocacy Award from the Sussex County Economic Development Partnership (SCEDP) during their 20th Annual Awards Luncheon, held at the North Shore House in Newton on Nov. 14.

This recognition is a testament to SCCC’s commitment and significant contributions to the local business community.

This recognition highlights SCCC’s ongoing commitment to fueling the regional economy through workforce development, academic-to-career pipelines, partnerships with local employers, and training programs that strengthen key industries across Sussex County. As the county’s premier higher education institution, SCCC plays a vital role in preparing skilled workers, supporting business growth, and responding to the evolving needs of the local labor market.

The SCEDP is an organization dedicated to promoting sustainable economic development by attracting and retaining industry, identifying strategic opportunities, and fostering collaboration among businesses, municipalities, and community partners.

The Business Advocacy Award is presented annually to an organization or individual that provides exceptional support to the local business community through consultation, site location assistance, workforce training, programming, financing, or initiatives that advance business start-ups, retention, expansion, or capital investment. SCCC was honored for its continued leadership in creating training pathways, building industry-aligned programs, and supporting both employers and job seekers throughout the county.