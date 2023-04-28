x
Selective Insurance expands solar installations

BRANCHVILLE. The insurance company expects to produce up to 5 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually that it can sell to others.

Branchville /
| 28 Apr 2023 | 08:12
    Vincent Senia, chief actuary at Selective Insurance, signs a solar panel commemorating the completion of solar installations at the company’s Branchville headquarters at its Power Up NJ event April 21. (Photos provided)
    Selective Insurance’s Branchville headquarters includes a ground-mount solar facility on about nine acres and a solar canopy over its parking garage. Together, they are expected to produce about 5 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy annually.
Selective Insurance showed off the latest solar installation at its corporate headquarters in Branchville on April 21.

Its solar installations allow the company to produce up to 5 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually that it plans to sell to others.

“As a property and casualty insurer, we understand climate change science and the impact increased weather-related loss frequency and severity have on our individual and business customers,” said Mark Wilcox, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

In 2019, Selective built a ground-mount solar photovoltaic facility with 7,470 LG 400-Watt panels on about nine acres. It generates about 4 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually that the company sells through New Jersey’s Solar Renewable Energy Certificate (SREC) Program.

Last October, Selective completed a second solar installation – a canopy over the parking garage – that is expected to produce about 1 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually. Those hours will be sold through New Jersey’s Transition Renewable Energy Certificate (TREC) Program.

The headquarters also has four U.S.-manufactured charging stations with dual ports for employees to charge electric vehicles.