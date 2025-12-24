Serene rural with modern updates

Situated on over a half acre, this two bedroom, one bath recently renovated home possesses thoughtful upgrades that include a new roof and windows and HVAC bringing peace of mind for years to come.

Hardwood floors grace the bedrooms while the spacious living room accommodates all and the huge kitchen provides ample cabinets and counter space.

The walk-out attic has the glorious potential as a third bedroom, creative space or home office. The full basement is perfect for finishing and accessing even more space.

Outside, the deck overlooks the yard, while a porch welcomes you and a detached garage shelters your ride.

Surrounded by farmland on three sides, this property boasts privacy, serenity and sweeping country views.

See this tranquil rural setting for yourself complete with modern updates and classic charms.