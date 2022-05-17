Spacious bi-level with room to grow!

Ready, set, home! This is the one! A great bi-level in move in condition awaits in Vernon. Here is a gorgeous home that is move-in ready and has everything you have been searching for in a home at a price you can afford.

A large living room with lots of light is just waiting to welcome you and your family. There’s a great floor plan that opens to the dining room with sliders to the deck. A kitchen with island and breakfast bar is the perfect place to enjoy a family meal. This home also features three good-sized bedrooms (a wall can be easily put back). Plus there’s a large fourth bedroom so you have more than enough options for your growing family.

There’s plenty of closets and a one-car garage that leads to a mud room. This home is flexible with spaces that could easily serve as an office, studio, etc. A large family room with wood burning stove and full bath with walk-out access to the deck with built-ins and a fenced in yard backing up to state land are among the perks here.

You get a stunning piece of land with more than half an acre to roam but it feels like so much more. You will not be disappointed. Come enjoy all that Barry Lakes and this area has to offer. If you’re ready to treat your family to a summer to remember, there is no better perch than 24 Karen Road. Contact Kristi Anderson for an appointment by calling 973-814-7344 and get ready to love your life!