Sparta. The Sparta Township Council on March 22 extended a measure that will continue to allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining.

The resolution allows restaurants that had previously obtained temporary special-use permits, needed because of Covid-19 limitations on business operations, to continue, as long as their configuration is the same as last year. The permits will be extended through Nov. 1.

Any new restaurant that wants to offer outdoor dining will have to apply for a temporary special-use permit.