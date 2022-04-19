Spring is in the air and there is no better time to come and fall in love with a new home.

A stunner of a property awaits in Sandyston and this one has land to spare. A meticulous colonial is perfectly situated on four plus acres of perfectly level property complete with wrap around porch, four large bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and so many more features than can possibly be listed in this space.

From the beautiful stone mantel and cathedral ceilings in the formal living room with hardwood floors that continue through to the formal dining room and large family room. A great floor plan for entertaining lots of company and a brand-new half bath are among the offerings here. There’s also lots of custom windows located on the main floor allowing all of the beauty of the outdoors to shine inside like living art.

A custom kitchen complete with newer appliances and corner sink, 1st floor laundry room and all large bedrooms on the second floor including a primary suite with valulted ceilings, completely renovated full bath ensuite and walk-in closet for the win.

You also get a two-car attached garage plus one car detached garage, central air, two zone heat and practically brand-new deck, firepit and so many more features that you can’t help but be impressed. AC condensers, hot water heater, deck railings, lighting and so much more including a generator hook-up.

This home is in picture perfect condition. Contact Karen Glowacki and come and see for yourself by calling 973-764-5555 and get ready to make yourself at home.