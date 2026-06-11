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Super spacious, super location

Highland Lakes /
| 11 Jun 2026 | 02:54
    Super spacious, super location
    Super spacious, super location
    Super spacious, super location
    Super spacious, super location
    Super spacious, super location
    Super spacious, super location
    Super spacious, super location
    Super spacious, super location
    Super spacious, super location

This four-bedroom, two-bath home is spacious and roomy with its additional home office, den and oversized family room.

The floor plan includes the L-shaped kitchen and gorgeous living room with brick fireplace. The private primary bedroom boasts comfort and convenience. There are three nicely-sized additional bedrooms plus a large Jack and Jill bathroom that features twin sinks, radiant heat floors and a separate toilet area with a pocket door.

The home’s location is perfect being in very close proximity to a walking path, playground, ballfields, basketball and pickleball courts and situated between Highland Lakes Beach 5 and 6.

Enjoy the best of lake community living with outdoor fun only steps away.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 421 Glen Ridge Rd., Highland Lakes, NJ
Price: $475,000
Taxes: $10,751
Agents: Samantha Klein and Cristina Bouzyla, Weichert Realtors
Samantha’s Cell: 862-312-8686