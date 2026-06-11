Super spacious, super location

This four-bedroom, two-bath home is spacious and roomy with its additional home office, den and oversized family room.

The floor plan includes the L-shaped kitchen and gorgeous living room with brick fireplace. The private primary bedroom boasts comfort and convenience. There are three nicely-sized additional bedrooms plus a large Jack and Jill bathroom that features twin sinks, radiant heat floors and a separate toilet area with a pocket door.

The home’s location is perfect being in very close proximity to a walking path, playground, ballfields, basketball and pickleball courts and situated between Highland Lakes Beach 5 and 6.

Enjoy the best of lake community living with outdoor fun only steps away.