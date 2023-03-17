Turnkey home in a great Vernon neighborhood

With a backdrop of gorgeous mountain views, it would be unbelievable to wake up every morning in this three-bedroom, three-bath, two-car attached garage beauty.

The spacious floor plan allows the home owner to stretch out and simply enjoy and relax.

This listing is freshly painted and offers brand-new hardwood floors throughout.

Because it is well-maintained and updated, this listing will prove to be a quick sale, so don’t wait to experience it for yourself.

To enjoy the outdoors in scenic Vernon, there is a custom-paver patio that overlooks a private park-like backyard.

Other perks include natural gas and public water.

Centrally located to restaurants, stores, skiing, golf, the waterpark, hiking and horseback riding makes this home perfect for active families and individuals.