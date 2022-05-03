Updated farmhouse just listed

Escape to a beautifully updated farmhouse with all the room you need to live a life of charm and grace.

With over 3,000 square feet, old-world charm abounds in this four bedroom, two full-bath home. This picturesque property would be the perfect place to set up a great air BNB. Or keep this wonder for yourself.

The time is now to love your life in the home of your dreams. Enter this beautifully updated farmhouse through the relaxing front porch into the beautiful family room with its original wide plank flooring and wood stove.

A beautiful country style kitchen with a wall of windows is the perfect place to enjoy a family meal. You have the room to stretch out and relax here. A formal dining room and large living room with original flooring make it easy to entertain in this sprawling home. The natural light shines throughout this home making you feel at ease.

The Master Bedroom with sitting room was previously used as a fourth bedroom and two more large rooms and a leisure room allow for a wealth of options. A full walk-up attic is just waiting for you to bring your imagination. There are many upgrades throughout this home including new windows, a whole house generator, new security system, newer septic and more.

Come and enjoy your own private back yard oasis complete with hot tub and gazebo overlooking your own fruit trees. You will not be disappointed. This property has all the heart you need to make it a life. Welcome home.

To see this property in person, contact Kristi Anderson and make an appointment by calling 973-814-7344.