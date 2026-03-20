Vernon condo is well maintained

This two bedroom, one full bath condo in Vernon, steps from Mountain Creek, is waiting to become a permanent residence or a weekend getaway. Well maintained, it offers all the comforts of home, namely, new carpet in the bedroom, a versatile loft, a functional kitchen with convenient breakfast bar, central air and natural gas, also the convenience of a washer/dryer combo and the association pool to cool off in on those approaching warm summer days.

Benefit from all that Vernon has to offer, a four-season community.