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Vernon condo is well maintained

Vernon /
| 20 Mar 2026 | 02:22
    Vernon condo is well maintained
    Vernon condo is well maintained
    Vernon condo is well maintained
    Vernon condo is well maintained
    Vernon condo is well maintained
    Vernon condo is well maintained
    Vernon condo is well maintained

This two bedroom, one full bath condo in Vernon, steps from Mountain Creek, is waiting to become a permanent residence or a weekend getaway. Well maintained, it offers all the comforts of home, namely, new carpet in the bedroom, a versatile loft, a functional kitchen with convenient breakfast bar, central air and natural gas, also the convenience of a washer/dryer combo and the association pool to cool off in on those approaching warm summer days.

Benefit from all that Vernon has to offer, a four-season community.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 2 Squaw Valley Ct., Vernon, NJ
Price: $209,900
Taxes: $4,748
Agent: Pamela Willard, Realty Executives Exceptional
Agent’s Cell: 973-903-4114