Vintage farmhouse waiting to be discovered

A beautiful vintage farmhouse on two gorgeous acres in Montague is just waiting to be discovered by you.

Come and take note of this well-maintained home, newly painted inside and out with an updated kitchen and refinished natural wood floors. So many great features including a fabulous, covered rocking chair porch, beautiful living room with original built-in cabinets and gorgeous wood floors.

Just imagine curling up on your sofa with your favorite book and enjoying the warm and cozy gas fireplace with its original wooden mantel to decorate for the holidays! The kitchen is updated with new cabinets, new gas stainless steel stove and a new stainless steel dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a charming wainscoted three season enclosed porch leading to a lovely courtyard fenced in with a white picket fence.

There are five total bedrooms with one bedroom on the main level, three on the second floor and one on the ground level. This home includes a legal apartment/in-law suite on the ground level that has one bedroom/one bath/ living room, kitchenette and rocking chair side porch. Outside you have plenty of space for gardens, perennial plants and if you are dreaming of building a new barn the old barn foundation still exists.

Newer windows, newer roof, inside oil tank, zoned heating and accessory apartment for guests or the potential to rent it out for added income make this beautiful “Old House” the perfect place for your new home! If you’re ready to see this one in person and make a change for the better, there’s no place like home.

Contact Donna Geba for an appointment by calling 201-874-6788.