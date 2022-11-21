Welcome to large home in Greenwood Lake

Welcome to this large four bedroom, two bath raised ranch in Upper Greenwood lake.

This home comes equipped with a three-bedroom septic and has a lot to offer with an in-law suite including a bedroom, full bath, kitchenette, fireplace and separate private entrance on the ground level.

Make it a mother-daughter and enjoy keeping your family extra close. Open your front door into a spacious foyer with ample storage closet and unique Vermont camera slate tile directly leading to the laundry area for a perfect mudroom. Everything has been thought of with you in mind.

Upstairs boasts custom medium bevel edge hardwood flooring. Large three pane windows in the living room looking out to your scenic lake views so you can enjoy the best vantage points of this home at your convenience. Enjoy a front row seat to the best of lake life

The landscape includes an expansive retaining wall with lush perennial gardens and waterfall feature leading to a koi pond and paver fire pit with a partially fenced in yard. In addition to your lake views you always have privacy due to state land and wood surrounds.

This home is in the perfect location equidistant distant to the heart of West Milford and Warwick N.Y. Close to shopping, wineries/orchards, restaurants and a seasonal lovers oasis with boating on the lake and ski mountains just minutes away. Your lake dues afford you lake privileges, access to the club house and entry into this wonderful close knit community. A great commuter friendly location allows you easy access to Warwick Turnpike.

Come and see how great your life can be. Contact Dana Vizcarra and Laura Alexis for an appointment by calling 201-383-0995 and see this one in person.