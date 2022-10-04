Welcome to modern luxury at its finest

This home is nestled in a serene country setting in a developed Lake Community.

Every inch of this totally renovated contemporary gem has been meticulously planned using the highest-quality materials, craftsmanship, and interior design aesthetic. The first floor boasts an abundance of light with custom windows from floor to 10 foot ceilings with partial lake and mountain views.

Brand new wide plank oak hardwood floors with radiant heating throughout the home. The Chef’s Kitchen with marble waterfall island/breakfast bar are a couple more reasons you will love this home. A spacious dining room is located off the kitchen; potential for secondary sitting/living area, Here is a home that loves to show off and seems made for entertaining! The powder room off the living room includes an electric fireplace.

A spacious primary bedroom on the first floor with luxurious bath/spa and tile shower, soaking tub plus smart mirrors gives you a few more reasons to celebrate coming home. Walk downstairs through the wide 9x9 staircase into the main entryway. The ground floor is lined with Italian porcelain.

There’s a large second bedroom, Den/Office, Laundry room, and BONUS luxurious Full Bath/spa. The outdoor space is a real retreat complete with private patio equipped with heated concrete floors. Custom lighting surrounds the home providing ambiance and an added safety feature. More expansive views can be had from the deck constructed with Brazilian walnut. This is a fully equipped SMART HOME; from thermostats to Fire/Carbon Safety, and Security System.. Here you get all the bells and whistles and more including a new septic and great location with easy access to outdoor recreation, shopping and so much more.

Contact Laura Alexis for an appointment by calling 201-383-0995 and get ready to make this fabulous home yours.