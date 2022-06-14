Welcoming coziness by the lake

Come and enjoy all that Highland Lakes has to offer in this renovated and move-in ready lakestyle home. Everything has been done with you in mind, from the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island to the stunner of a living room with cathedral ceilings and motorized skylights, plus a stone fireplace with Heatilator.

This is a home that aims to please with three bedrooms and one full bath plus .6 acres of land so you can enjoy the beauty of nature around you in a quiet and welcoming lake community. The dining room is surrounded by windows with bucolic vistas. A newly done bathroom and hardwood floors throughout the home are among the offerings here, plus new tongue and groove wooden walls. There’s a new room with extra insulation and ceiling fans with dimming lights. The exterior has been newly repainted and the home is fully insulated.

The property is unique with a flat, square and oversized position ready for expansion. There’s a large outdoor patio that will be the cream of the crop for your summer entertaining needs. Move in now so you can enjoy the best of lake living with a plethora of opportunities for outdoor recreation, including hiking, fishing, golf, horseback riding, a water park, fine dining and so much more. You won’t believe your eyes when you check out this home.

A true must see. Just move in and enjoy seven beaches on five lakes. Come cool off for the summer and make it an unforgettable one. Contact Kristi Anderson for an appointment by calling 973-814-7344 to see this one in person.