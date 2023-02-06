Well-maintained custom ranch awaits in Highland Lakes

With modern features and amenities, this Highland Lakes home is truly move-in ready.

Renovated in 2018, with a three-year-old septic, stainless steel kitchen appliances, kitchen wood flooring and an impressive sale price, it’s an obvious no-brainer.

A high ceiling opens up to a cool loft accessed by an even cooler ladder. The loft can be utilized as a home office, exercise/yoga room or just an extra hang-out zone.

The spacious living room can handle large comfy couches. Off the living room is a laundry/mudroom.

The master bedroom is extra large and can easily accommodate a king-size bed. The main bathroom includes a tile shower/bathtub and a great-sized closet.

Upstairs, the second level features a decent-sized bedroom and a half-bathroom.

The yard is partially fenced and overlooks the beautiful, serene lake.

Summer, the lake and an affordable price calls to a future homeowner.