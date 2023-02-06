x
Well-maintained custom ranch awaits in Highland Lakes

Each week's featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers.

Highland Lakes /
| 06 Feb 2023 | 11:20
With modern features and amenities, this Highland Lakes home is truly move-in ready.

Renovated in 2018, with a three-year-old septic, stainless steel kitchen appliances, kitchen wood flooring and an impressive sale price, it’s an obvious no-brainer.

A high ceiling opens up to a cool loft accessed by an even cooler ladder. The loft can be utilized as a home office, exercise/yoga room or just an extra hang-out zone.

The spacious living room can handle large comfy couches. Off the living room is a laundry/mudroom.

The master bedroom is extra large and can easily accommodate a king-size bed. The main bathroom includes a tile shower/bathtub and a great-sized closet.

Upstairs, the second level features a decent-sized bedroom and a half-bathroom.

The yard is partially fenced and overlooks the beautiful, serene lake.

Summer, the lake and an affordable price calls to a future homeowner.

Essential Information:
Address: 502 Upper Highland Lakes Drive, Highland Lakes
Price: $350,000
Taxes: $6,072
Agent: Keren Gonen, Realty Executives Exceptional, 973-764-0900 or 551-262-4062