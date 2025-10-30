x
Your search is over

| 30 Oct 2025 | 12:46
This beautiful three-bedroom, three-bath colonial is the one you’ve been desiring. The first floor shines with a bright living/dining room combo, generous eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, full bath and pantry/laundry area. The spacious layout also provides a large office or possible fourth bedroom.

Gleaming hardwood floors upstairs will impress as well as three generous bedrooms, including the primary suite with walk-in closet.

The finished basement boasts more versatility with storage, a gym, workshop, a possible fifth bedroom and a rec. room with wet bar. A new septic in 2023 offers peace of mind in home ownership.

Highland Lakes presents five pristine lakes, seven beaches plus year- round activities. Be part of a thriving, active lake community.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 312 Mountainside Dr., Highland Lakes, N.J.
Price: $ 469,000
Taxes: $10,213 (2024)
Agents: Cristina Bouzyla and Samantha Klein, Weichert Realtors
Cristina’s Cell: 973-975-6470
Samantha’s Cell: 862-312-8686