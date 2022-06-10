High school equivalency training program set for July

Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway. The 16-week program launches in July and gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college or the military. Interested participants are invited to attend a virtual Open House hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency to learn more about the New Jersey Youth Corps and to complete an application. Virtual Open Houses will be held at 11 a.m. on Mondays, June 13, and 20, and at 5 p.m. on Thursdays, June 16 and 30. Interested attendees are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

The program is for Sussex County residents ranging from 16 to 25 years of age who have not completed high school. Project Self-Sufficiency is offering a $100 gift card to anyone who refers a young adult that meets the above criteria to the New Jersey Youth Corps training and education program. To receive the gift card, referred individuals must enroll in the program, complete the two-week orientation, and be inducted into the program.

The program includes assessments, testing, employability skills training, life skills workshops, academic instruction, community service projects, field trips, and counseling services. Program participants will prepare for the high school equivalency examination and have the opportunity to receive a weekly stipend based on attendance for the full week. Free transportation is provided.

The New Jersey Youth Corps is funded by the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development. Those who are interested in learning more about the New Jersey Youth Corps at Project Self-Sufficiency are encouraged to enroll online or call 973-940-3500.