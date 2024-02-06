100 take part in Chili Open Golf Classic

About 100 golfers played in brisk, sunny weather on a makeshift course in the annual Chili Open Golf Classic on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The proceeds benefit Project Give Shelter, a Project Self-Sufficiency initiative to help Sussex County residents who need emergency temporary shelter or stable housing.

In addition to golf, there was music by R.E.N.O. the Band, a putting contest, souvenir photos, raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and food and beverages hosted by Rotarians from Branchville, Newton and Wallkill Valley.

“Thanks to the enthusiastic support of the Chili Open participants, we will be able to provide emergency shelter, security deposits, rent and utility payments to those who are experiencing housing crises in our community,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are grateful for the support of the local businesses, which donated food and prizes, as well as the many volunteers who took the time to help coordinate this event.”

The Chili Open is one component of a multi-pronged assistance program at Project Self-Sufficiency, an organization that provides career and job training, among a myriad of other services.

Last year, 9,365 families received some type of emergency assistance through Project Self-Sufficiency as well as connections to other community organizations.

Proceeds from the 2024 Chili Open are still being tallied; the $53,334 raised during the 2023 event provided emergency assistance to 137 individuals, including 744 nights of shelter and restoration of utilities for 24 families.

“Attending the Chili Open is an annual tradition for many golfers,” said development director Bruce Tomlinson, whose family has played in the Chili Open for many years. “In some ways, the Chili Open is like a community family reunion.”