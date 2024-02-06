x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

100 take part in Chili Open Golf Classic

AUGUSTA. The proceeds benefit Project Give Shelter, a Project Self-Sufficiency initiative to help Sussex County residents who need emergency temporary shelter or stable housing.

Newton /
| 06 Feb 2024 | 06:29
    Carley Bresney completes a shot in the Chili Open Golf Classic on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Carley Bresney completes a shot in the Chili Open Golf Classic on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Connor Fitzpatrick celebrates his birdie.
    Connor Fitzpatrick celebrates his birdie.
    Darren Rist putts on the makeshift course. Four nine-hole, par-three courses were set up at the Sussex County fairgrounds.
    Darren Rist putts on the makeshift course. Four nine-hole, par-three courses were set up at the Sussex County fairgrounds.
    Ed Thomas takes part in the putting contest indoors.
    Ed Thomas takes part in the putting contest indoors.
    Joseph Tanan is dressed for cold weather at the fundraiser for Project Self-Sufficiency.
    Joseph Tanan is dressed for cold weather at the fundraiser for Project Self-Sufficiency.
    Bruce Tomlinson, Krystal Geisel and Haley McCracken organized the fundraiser for Project Self-Sufficiency.
    Bruce Tomlinson, Krystal Geisel and Haley McCracken organized the fundraiser for Project Self-Sufficiency.
    Michael Nowakowski, Ken Brewer, William Brewer and Connor Campbell are ready to play.
    Michael Nowakowski, Ken Brewer, William Brewer and Connor Campbell are ready to play.
    Mike Weicko, Eric Budd, Brian Vendricelli and Mike Vogt made up a foursome.
    Mike Weicko, Eric Budd, Brian Vendricelli and Mike Vogt made up a foursome.
    Jack McKeon, Mercedes Peil, Jason Silfies and Henry Rosen take part in the Chili Open Golf Classic.
    Jack McKeon, Mercedes Peil, Jason Silfies and Henry Rosen take part in the Chili Open Golf Classic.
    Golfers on their way to begin the annual Chili Open Golf Classic on a makeshift course at Sussex County Fairgrounds.
    Golfers on their way to begin the annual Chili Open Golf Classic on a makeshift course at Sussex County Fairgrounds.
    Mercedes Peil.
    Mercedes Peil.
    Ken Pelka and Jack McKoy take part in the Chili Open Golf Classic.
    Ken Pelka and Jack McKoy take part in the Chili Open Golf Classic.
    Joel Schneider and Dan Kondel took part in the event.
    Joel Schneider and Dan Kondel took part in the event.
    Bonnie Schulz takes part in the putting contest.
    Bonnie Schulz takes part in the putting contest.
    Blake Ellman takes part in the putting contest.
    Blake Ellman takes part in the putting contest.
    Matt Kurtz takes part in the putting contest.
    Matt Kurtz takes part in the putting contest.
    R.E.N.O. the Band performs.
    R.E.N.O. the Band performs.
    Volunteers Dawn Hall and Clark Grotyohann helped at the event.
    Volunteers Dawn Hall and Clark Grotyohann helped at the event.
    Members of the Branchville Rotary Clubs serve lunch at the event.
    Members of the Branchville Rotary Clubs serve lunch at the event.
    Trophies await the winners.
    Trophies await the winners.

About 100 golfers played in brisk, sunny weather on a makeshift course in the annual Chili Open Golf Classic on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The proceeds benefit Project Give Shelter, a Project Self-Sufficiency initiative to help Sussex County residents who need emergency temporary shelter or stable housing.

In addition to golf, there was music by R.E.N.O. the Band, a putting contest, souvenir photos, raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and food and beverages hosted by Rotarians from Branchville, Newton and Wallkill Valley.

“Thanks to the enthusiastic support of the Chili Open participants, we will be able to provide emergency shelter, security deposits, rent and utility payments to those who are experiencing housing crises in our community,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are grateful for the support of the local businesses, which donated food and prizes, as well as the many volunteers who took the time to help coordinate this event.”

The Chili Open is one component of a multi-pronged assistance program at Project Self-Sufficiency, an organization that provides career and job training, among a myriad of other services.

Last year, 9,365 families received some type of emergency assistance through Project Self-Sufficiency as well as connections to other community organizations.

Proceeds from the 2024 Chili Open are still being tallied; the $53,334 raised during the 2023 event provided emergency assistance to 137 individuals, including 744 nights of shelter and restoration of utilities for 24 families.

“Attending the Chili Open is an annual tradition for many golfers,” said development director Bruce Tomlinson, whose family has played in the Chili Open for many years. “In some ways, the Chili Open is like a community family reunion.”