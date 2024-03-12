$122,000 given to nonprofits

The German Christmas Market of New Jersey donated more than $122,000 to nonprofit groups in Sussex County.

Members of the market, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, presented grants to 44 charities and other nonprofit groups Sunday, March 10 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The amount distributed and the number of recipients are the largest since the market started in 2001.

The market, which was held Dec. 1-3, attracted more than 25,000 during that time, organizers said. That was 20 percent more than a year earlier.

Sabine Watson, president of the market, said its goals are to provide a community-centric event to celebrate the beginning of the winter holiday season and to maximize the distribution of proceeds to local charities.

Tina Magarino is executive director of Birth Haven, a grant recipient that provides shelter and services to pregnant women in Newton.

She described a “devastating kitchen fire” there in October that required the shelter to close. Since then, Birth Haven has rented space at the nearby Samaritan Inn.

”The thing that the German Christmas Market reminds me of is just the community support” like Birth Haven received after the fire there, she said. “It was just was heart-warming to me to see how many people rallied around us to help us.”

Grants from the market went to 22 organizations that also received money last year and to nine groups receiving money for the first time. Thirteen groups received funds for providing in-kind services to the market, such as help setting up and directing traffic.

About two-thirds of the recipients are organizations that provide services to those in need; the rest are school groups, fraternal organizations and those in the arts and entertainment.

All but one organization that applied received grants. The recipients were awarded the amounts they asked for and sometimes a little more.

The market is scheduled for Dec. 6-8 this year at the fairgrounds.