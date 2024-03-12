x
$122,000 given to nonprofits

AUGUSTA. German Christmas Market awards grants to 44 organizations in Sussex County.

| 12 Mar 2024 | 09:35
    GM1 Maureen Dykstra, center, of Girls on the Run hugs Dawnice Lafave, who was handing out grants. At right is Karin Meyer, a trustee emeritus and co-founder of the German Christmas Market. (Photo by Brielle Kehl)
    GM2 Sabine Watson, president of the German Christmas Market, speaks Sunday, March 10 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. The organization handed out grants to local nonprofit organizations. (Photo by Brielle Kehl)
    GM3 Benjamin and Heather Davey thank Dan Sarnowski for the grant to Benny’s Bodega in Newton. (Photo by Brielle Kehl)
    GM4 Boy Scouts shake hands with Dan Sarnowski, a board member of the German Christmas Market. (Photo by Brielle Kehl)
    GM5 Jim Bradley, president of the Franklin Band, thanks Dan Sarnowski for the grant. (Photo by Brielle Kehl)
    Birger Luecht of the Pocono Mountain Garden Railway Society speaks. That group sets up a model train display at the annual German Christmas Market at the fairgrounds. (Photo by Brielle Kehl)
    Tina Magarino, executive director of Birth Haven, describes a fire in October at the Newton organization that provides shelter and services to pregnant women. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Sparta High School German teacher Christiane Wessels asks her students to sing in German at the German Christmas Market. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Boy Scouts have helped set up the German Christmas Market. (Photo by Brielle Kehl)
    The German Christmas Market Committee distributes grants in the Conservatory at the fairgrounds. (Photo by Brielle Kehl)
    The Harmony in Motion a cappella singing group performs at the event. (Photo by Brielle Kehl)
    Members of German Christmas Market Committee. (Photo by Brielle Kehl)
The German Christmas Market of New Jersey donated more than $122,000 to nonprofit groups in Sussex County.

Members of the market, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, presented grants to 44 charities and other nonprofit groups Sunday, March 10 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The amount distributed and the number of recipients are the largest since the market started in 2001.

The market, which was held Dec. 1-3, attracted more than 25,000 during that time, organizers said. That was 20 percent more than a year earlier.

Sabine Watson, president of the market, said its goals are to provide a community-centric event to celebrate the beginning of the winter holiday season and to maximize the distribution of proceeds to local charities.

Tina Magarino is executive director of Birth Haven, a grant recipient that provides shelter and services to pregnant women in Newton.

She described a “devastating kitchen fire” there in October that required the shelter to close. Since then, Birth Haven has rented space at the nearby Samaritan Inn.

”The thing that the German Christmas Market reminds me of is just the community support” like Birth Haven received after the fire there, she said. “It was just was heart-warming to me to see how many people rallied around us to help us.”

Grants from the market went to 22 organizations that also received money last year and to nine groups receiving money for the first time. Thirteen groups received funds for providing in-kind services to the market, such as help setting up and directing traffic.

About two-thirds of the recipients are organizations that provide services to those in need; the rest are school groups, fraternal organizations and those in the arts and entertainment.

All but one organization that applied received grants. The recipients were awarded the amounts they asked for and sometimes a little more.

The market is scheduled for Dec. 6-8 this year at the fairgrounds.

Returning grant recipients
4-H Rhapsody in Color, Birth Haven, Domestic Abuse Services (DASI), Family Promise of Sussex County, Ginnie’s House, Girls on the Run, Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, Manna House, Market Street Mission-Sussex County, New Sussex Symphony, Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Norwescap, Samaritan Inn, SCARC, Sojihuggles Children’s Foundation, Sparta Board of Education’s German Department, Sparta Community Food Pantry, Sparta Elks, Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, Center for Prevention and Counseling, Winter4Kids.
New grant recipients
Benny’s Bodega, Brandon’s Heart and Sole, Civil Air Patrol Cadets, Neighbor Helping Neighbor, New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm & Horse Show, Sussex County Rowing Club, Sussex County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers, Sussex County Technical School-Student Center, Franklin Band.
In-kind services
Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, Branchville Boy Scouts, Branchville Rotary, Centenary College softball team, High Point High School, Knights of Columbus, Newton Rotary, Pocono Mountain Garden Railway Society, Pope John XXIII High School, Sparta Boy Scouts Troop #150, Sparta Girl Scouts Troops #6565 and #5365, Sussex County Technical School, Wallkill Valley High School baseball team.