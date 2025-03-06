13AN Milestones. In education

• Noelle Casperson, Brandon Castellaneta, Matthew Cronin, Sarah Granholm and Jack Young, all of Andover; Julia Garrera of Branchville; Emma McElroy of Byram; Andrew Birkelbach, Angela Patti and Lily Tobachnick, all of Franklin; Kaitlyn Gilmer of Glenwood; Olivia Lee, Charlotte Storch and Lauren Waschek of Hamburg; Melissa LaPointe, Colin Menier and Abigail Smith of Hewitt; Isabel Feliciano of Hopatcong; Brittany Reimer and Ava Rubino of Lafayette; Gianna Carchia, Caley Cortezano, Stephanie Gianuzzi, Tyler Hennion, Megan Hurley, Alyssa Levin, Jeremy Liegner, Alexis Lillis, James Lubrecht, Michael Lubrecht, Lauren Mosner and Morgan Stenderowicz, all of Newton; Gabriella Kaniuk, Nicole Kreider, Melanie Loffredo, Scott Martin, Jack Nyhuis and Cooper Struble, all of Ringwood; Alexa Bally, Emily Harms, Aidan Mastandrea, Lola Mejorado, Jane Noury, Mae Noury, Charlotte Pennington, Claire Sehnert, Robert Song and Sarah Yarnall, all of Sparta; Jhett Laurie, Nicholas Madrid and Ryan Zimmerman, all of Stanhope; Christopher Carey of Stockholm; Emily Black of Sussex; Kyla Devlin, Brianna Eustice and Daniel Gleason, all of Vernon; Natalie Portante and Breanna Stigler of Wantage; Julie Carlino, Shane Harnett, Katelyn Matthews, Izabella McLean, Margaret Spagnuolo and Avery Vacca, all of West Milford, made the fall dean’s list at the College of New Jersey in Ewing. A grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or more was required.

• Robert Babcock of Newton made the fall dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

• Making the fall dean’s list at Sussex County Community College were Vernon residents Anthony Abreu, Sophia Alicea, Thomas Amorosi, Lidiia Baluk, Willie Barnes, Corey Bloomfield, Malina Bruhns, Alyssa Culmone, Jenna Dorton, Aidan Duffy, Eric Fattorusso, Josef Frey, Nicolas Frey, Anthony Giovino, Dylan Hammer, Skyler Hammer, Jeremy Hidalgo, Sonia Imtair, Grace Lynne Jano, Jake Klein, Daniel Kunik, Derek Lazier, Jason Llosa, Michael Llosa, Paul Mele, Emily Nitch, Joseph-John Pascua, Gabriela Phillips, Austin Reed, Angelo Smith, Randi Storbeck, Camila Tascon, Sarah Thompson, Annabella Tozzi, Madison Whitehead, William Wibbelt and Maydene Yamisha. A GPA of at least 3.5 was needed.