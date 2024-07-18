18AN Milestones. In education

• Alyssa Vatalaro of Wantage was named to the spring dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. A grade point average (GPA) of 3.4 or higher was required.

• Andrew Simmers of Highland Lakes was named to the spring dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. A GPA of 3.6 or higher was required.

• Dani Kostick of Highland Lakes was named to the spring dean’s list at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

• Connor Howell of Wantage was named to the spring dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College in Pauls Smith, N.Y.