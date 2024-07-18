x
18AN Milestones. In education

| 18 Jul 2024 | 12:47

    Alyssa Vatalaro of Wantage was named to the spring dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. A grade point average (GPA) of 3.4 or higher was required.

    Andrew Simmers of Highland Lakes was named to the spring dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. A GPA of 3.6 or higher was required.

    Dani Kostick of Highland Lakes was named to the spring dean’s list at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

    Connor Howell of Wantage was named to the spring dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College in Pauls Smith, N.Y.