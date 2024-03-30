x
2 running in GOP primary for Township Committee seat

WANTAGE. Mayor William Gaechter did not file to run for re-election.

Wantage /
| 30 Mar 2024 | 07:46
Two candidates have filed to run for a seat on the Wantage Township Committee in the June 4 Republican primary.

Mayor William Gaechter is not running for re-election. He has been on the Township Committee since 2010.

“Serving Wantage Township has certainly been a rewarding experience, but I feel that after 15 years, it’s time for someone else to continue with the great work of the governing body of Wantage Township,” he said.

The committee has three members; the mayor is chosen from among them.

The GOP primary candidates are Justin Dudzinski and Marcus Luce.

Dudzinski, a local business owner, ran for a committee seat last year but lost to Justin Vander Groef. He is a member of the township’s Land Use Board and Open Space Committee.

Luce owns a hemp business in Wantage and was seeking a state cannabis license to open a retail shop in Sussex.