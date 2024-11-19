2 TREP$ Marketplaces are tonight

Glen Meadow Middle School, 7 Sammis Road, Vernon, will hold a TREP$ Marketplace from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

For sale will be home decor, handmade items, holiday gifts, stocking stuffers, crafts and more.

Because of budget cuts, the school did not offer a TREP$ program last year. This year, it was open to sixth- and seventh-graders and 130 students signed up.

TREP$, short for enTREPreneur$, is a project-based learning program that teaches students in grades 5-8 how to start their own businesses.

Recently, local business owners spoke with the Glen Meadow students about their business plans and offered suggestions. The businesses included Highland Florist, Finish Line, CBK Auto, Fox & the Bear Lodge, Ace Valley Paint and Hardware, and more.

Sussex Middle School

Sussex Middle School’s 12th annual TREP$.Marketplace also will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the school gym, 10 Loomis Ave.

More than 25 vendors will be selling items. Only cash accepted.