2024 Tri-State New Jersey Spartan Event Weekend
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 20 Aug 2024 | 06:46
Competitors in the 2024 Tri-State New Jersey Spartan Event Weekend on Aug. 10-11 at Mountain Creek in Vernon. The events were a Sprint 5K with 20 obstacles, a Super 10K with 25 obstacles and a Kids Race with 10 to 20 obstacles. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Competitors climb over an obstacle during the 2024 Tri-State New Jersey Spartan Event Weekend on Aug. 10-11 at Mountain Creek in Vernon. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Spartan Race competitors go through a series of deep water-filled mud pits.
Spartan Race competitors climb a Slip Wall using ropes.
Spartan Race competitors climb a Slip Wall using ropes.
Spartan Race competitors go through a series of deep water-filled mud pits.
Spartan Race competitors go through a series of deep water-filled mud pits.
Spartan Race competitors go through a series of deep water-filled mud pits.
Aaron and Kenzie Meter of River Vale.
Steven and Jayden Bruyn of Newburgh, N.Y.
Tags
2024 Tri-State New Jersey Spartan Event Weekend
maria kovic
Mountain Creek
Vernon
