2024 Tri-State New Jersey Spartan Event Weekend

Vernon /
| 20 Aug 2024 | 06:46
    <b>Competitors in the 2024 Tri-State New Jersey Spartan Event Weekend on Aug. 10-11 at Mountain Creek in Vernon. The events were a Sprint 5K with 20 obstacles, a Super 10K with 25 obstacles and a Kids Race with 10 to 20 obstacles. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Competitors climb over an obstacle during the 2024 Tri-State New Jersey Spartan Event Weekend on Aug. 10-11 at Mountain Creek in Vernon. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Spartan Race competitors go through a series of deep water-filled mud pits.</b>
    <b>Spartan Race competitors climb a Slip Wall using ropes.</b>
    <b>Spartan Race competitors climb a Slip Wall using ropes.</b>
    <b>Spartan Race competitors go through a series of deep water-filled mud pits.</b>
    <b>Spartan Race competitors go through a series of deep water-filled mud pits.</b>
    <b>Spartan Race competitors go through a series of deep water-filled mud pits.</b>
    <b>Aaron and Kenzie Meter of River Vale.</b>
    <b> Steven and Jayden Bruyn of Newburgh, N.Y.</b>
