225 attend Taste of Vernon

About 225 people sampled food and desserts from 11 vendors at the eighth annual Taste of Vernon on April 28 at Red Tail Lodge.

First-place winners were Dairy Swirl for Best Sweet, Bearded Baby Que for Best Savory and Cupcake Cafe for Best Presentation.

The winners were selected by those attending the event. For the first time, they cast digital ballots, with paper ballots available as needed.

The event, organized by the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, raised money through the sale of tickets and sponsorships as well as a silent auction. The money went to the Wallkill Valley Community Coalition and the Vernon Township Woman’s Club, both of which provided volunteers for the event.

At an awards dinner May 21, each group received a $3,000 check. Additional funds are awarded as a scholarship to a graduating senior from Vernon.

Dairy Swirl has won the Best Sweet category every year since the first Taste of Vernon. The business served several ice cream flavors, including Espresso Pillow (real coffee ice cream with a fudge ripple and chocolate covered espresso bean candy) and Pineapple Cheesecake.

Bearded Baby Que served a Texas-style smoked brisket. The business also won first place last year, which was the first time that it participated.