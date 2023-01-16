$25,000 pledged for bandshell project

Nine days after Councilman Patrick Rizzuto called for the council to approve construction of a bandshell at Maple Grange Park, $25,000 in donations has been pledged to support the project.

At the reorganization meeting Jan. 1, Rizzuto called for the council to budget $300,000 for what he called the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bandshell on the Great Lawn of Maple Grange Park.

He said two people had promised to donate a total of $15,000. On Jan. 9, he said Jeff Koffman of HMGG pledged $5,000 and Andrew Mulvihill, co-owner of Crystal Springs Resort, promised $10,000.

Joe Hession, founder and chief executive of SNOW Partners, which owns Mountain Creek, also is donating $10,000.

“What is so moving is that each of them - without hesitation - made their donation with essentially the same words to me,” Rizzuto said. “’How could I not give something to recognize what these brave men and women have gone through?’”

The township also received its first donation from a resident, Peter Knight, who pitched in $200.

“Mr. Knight’s recognition and his stepping forward gives hope to a significant community participation,” Rizzuto said. “Hopefully, the council will be able to develop and establish a process for all the residents of Vernon Township to participate.”

Councilman Brad Sparta said he plans to donate his annual $3,000 stipend to the bandshell project.

“I think we’re nine days into the announcement of this project, and I think we’re rolling pretty quick,” Councilman Joe Tadrick said.

He would like to see other community groups that could use the bandshell when it’s completed get involved in fundraising.

Tadrick asked co-Business Administrator Donelle Bright to set up a process for people to donate money for the project.

7 applications

During the meeting, Mayor Howard Burrell said Vernon has received seven applications in response to its ad for a business administrator.

Bright and Daniel Young, the township’s chief financial officer and police chief, respectively, were appointed acting co-business administrators Dec. 12 after the council approved a settlement with former Business Administrator Charles Voelker on Nov. 12.

The council sought Voelker’s removal when officials learned that two properties containing township radio equipment mistakenly were sold in a property auction a year earlier. The township has repurchased the properties.

Young and Bright are to serve until Feb. 28 unless a permanent replacement is made before then. They each are receiving a weekly stipend of $750 in addition to their regular salaries while they serve as co-business administrators.