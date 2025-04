31 join National Junior Honor Society

Thirty-one seventh- and eighth-graders were inducted into the Glen Meadow Middle School chapter of the National Junior Honor Society on April 2 in Vernon.

Under the supervision of adviser McKenna Maroney, the eighth-grade members led a ceremony, which included faculty speaker Veronica Dignan-Corbutt and Principal Jacquelyn Van Orden.

For induction into the society, candidates must exhibit scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.

The 2024-25 inductees are Katherine Ciannella, Adrienn Kovacs, Harrison Lukasik, Logan Lynn, Hannah Potzer, Sophia Rojas, Abel Aluotto, Harper Bakay, Logan Bakay, Hattie Bergh, Ava Clayton, Kaelyn Crum, Madeleine Dennis, Joseph Evanick, Makenzie Getch, Mackenzie Hatke, Cassandra Hatke, Georgia Lukasik, Julia Meneses, Colby Remington, Cyrus Rostami, Jaynaliss Sanchez, Hailey Schmidt, Mikayla Shea, Christopher Shortman, Owen Smales, Greycey Steady, Kailey Terrill, Kiara Toli-Ziegler, John Valenti and Annemarie Wieladek.

Current eighth-grade members are Alison Getz, president; Mia Bressler, vice president; Liliana Appleby; Edward Bases; Layla Blanchard; Kaya Bressler; Milena Doss; Lauren Emmerich; Mason Filato; Leah Giessuebel; Renee Kaczor; Lillian Kelso; Isabella King Jacoby; Isabella Kuzicki; Annika Labance; Drew Mountain; Sophia Papandrea; Maya Pelak; Azaylie Rodriguez; Jack Smales; Ivana Sudacki; and Sofia Zweier.