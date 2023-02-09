$3.4M to help connect homes, businesses to sewers

Vernon will receive more than $3.4 million in federal funds to expand sewer mains into business and residential areas, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, and local leaders said Feb. 6.

The project will help connect 75 commercial properties and more than 500 homes to the sewer system.

That is likely to increase the value of the homes and to help the local economy.

Many commercial properties, including ones in the town center, are vacant because they would have to run on individual septic systems, which are expensive and have liabilities.

Engineers have started working to expand the main line to the town center.

“Septic to sewer is a win-win-win. More economic growth, better quality of water and daily life, safer for the environment,” Gottheimer said.

“Vernon will now be an even more attractive location for businesses of all sizes to call home, which will make life better for our residents and increase the town’s revenue - helping ease the property tax burden off of families.”

Mayor Howard Burrell said, “Just as he has always done from the very first day that he became our congressional representative, the Honorable Congressman Josh Gottheimer again looked out for the best interest of Vernon Township by making sure that we received some of these federal Community Project Funds.”

The investment builds on Gottheimer’s broader Clean Water Action Plan, which includes steps to help towns, schools and water treatment facilities remove dangerous lead and forever chemicals from children’s drinking water, stop waste dumping in the area, and provide greater transparency to families about drinking water in our schools.

Gottheimer was joined Burrell, Councilman Patrick Rizzuto, Acting Council President Natalie Buccieri, township employees and residents for the announcement.