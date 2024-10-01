5K Family Run/Walk in Wantage

About 75 runners took part in the annual 5K Family Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Woodbourne Veterans Memorial Park in Wantage.
Jordan Snyder, 34, of Port Jervis, N.Y., won the race with a time of 17:30. He was followed by Justin Roselli, 43, of Matamoras, Pa., in second place with a time of 18:39 and Michael Garrity, 28, of Fredon in third place with a time of 19:44.
Laura Griffin, 16, of Montgomery, N.Y., was the first female finisher (eighth overall) with a time of 22:43. Mary Bowman, 59, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., was the second-fastest female (ninth overall) with a time of 23:14 and Devon Garrity, 26, was the third-fastest female (12th overall) with a time of 24:50.