5K Family Run/Walk in Wantage

Wantage /
| 01 Oct 2024 | 01:12
    Runners begin the annual 5K Family Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Woodbourne Veterans Memorial Park in Wantage. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    About 75 people took part in the annual 5K Family Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Woodbourne Veterans Memorial Park in Wantage. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Jordan Snyder, 34, of Port Jervis, N.Y., wins the race with a time of 17:30.
    The top four finishers in order, from left, are Jordan Snyder, 34, of Port Jervis, N.Y.; Justin Roselli, 43, of Matamoras, Pa.; Michael Garrity, 28, of Fredon; and August Konzel, 14, of Montclair.
    Justin Roselli, 43, of Matamoras, Pa., is second with a time of 18:39.
    Michael Garrity, 28, of Fredon is third with a time of 19:44.
    Mary Bowman, 59, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., is the second-fastest female (ninth overall) with a time of 23:14.
    Jordan Snyder with his daughters Emma and Grace.

About 75 runners took part in the annual 5K Family Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Woodbourne Veterans Memorial Park in Wantage.

Jordan Snyder, 34, of Port Jervis, N.Y., won the race with a time of 17:30. He was followed by Justin Roselli, 43, of Matamoras, Pa., in second place with a time of 18:39 and Michael Garrity, 28, of Fredon in third place with a time of 19:44.

Laura Griffin, 16, of Montgomery, N.Y., was the first female finisher (eighth overall) with a time of 22:43. Mary Bowman, 59, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., was the second-fastest female (ninth overall) with a time of 23:14 and Devon Garrity, 26, was the third-fastest female (12th overall) with a time of 24:50.