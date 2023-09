The Woodbourne Park 5K Family Run/Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at 145 Sherman Ridge Road, Wantage.

It is organized by Wantage Recreation.

Registration and packet pickup will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m.

Fruit, bagels and water will be available for participants. The first 150 registrants will receive a T-shirt and goodie bag.

The preregistration cost is $5. Registration on the day of the race will be $8.