6 awarded scholarships

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club has presented six high school graduates with scholarships to continue their education.

The recipients were selected based on their community service and an essay describing how a memorable volunteer experience affected their lives.

Recipients who graduated from Vernon Township High School:

• Owen Young, who will study biology and genetics engineering in college.

• Michael Evanick, who will attend Bucknell University to study civil engineering.

• Zack Mountain, salutatorian of the Class of 2024, who will attend Penn State to study chemical engineering.

Recipients who graduated from Sussex County Technical School:

• Sarah Coscia, who will attend Dickinson College this fall.

• Jack Schmick, who will study psychology at Stockton College.

And Wallkill Valley Regional High School graduate Lily Tobatchnick, who will attend the College of New Jersey to study elementary education.